Congratulations: Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad marries long-time partner Utkarsha Pawar, deets inside

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad has always been very talented and prolific as a cricketer. This time, he's in the news for all the right reasons as he's got married. Let's read all the details

04 Jun,2023 10:57:30
Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the most loved and admired young cricketers that we have in the country at present. It’s been quite some time now that Ruturaj Gaikwad has been doing a good work when it comes to his cricket and we love it. Right now, there’s a really good piece of news coming from his end.

Ruturaj Gaikwad took to his social media handle to share the happy and wonderful news for one and all that he’s gotten married. He has married his long-time partner Utkarsha Pawar. For the unversed, Utkarsha is also a cricketer from Maharashtra and she was recently spotted accompanying him in CSK’s title celebrations this year after the franchise managed to win their 5th title, this time in Ahmedabad after defeating the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 final.

For the unversed, Ruturaj was one of the stars of the IPL 2023 campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK since 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs.

