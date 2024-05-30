IPL Is Over; Buck Up For The Battle Ahead, You TV Shows!!

The television industry often experiences a lull during the summer months when the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament is in full swing. The months of April and May typically see a decline in the Television Viewership Ratings (TVRs) for TV shows. While some years have seen TV shows maintaining their viewership even during the IPL season, there have been occasions when the ratings of small-screen shows have been impacted. With the conclusion of IPL 2024 and the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging victorious, the TV industry is now gearing up for renewed activity. TV analysts are preparing to analyze viewership trends, and viewers can expect new drama and exciting developments in their favourite TV shows.

This year’s IPL has dealt a significant blow to the viewership of TV shows. The enthralling high-scoring matches, intense power plays, and the nail-biting drama surrounding the teams’ journey to the Playoffs have further exacerbated the challenges faced by television in holding onto its audience.

Over the past two months, the highest-rated TV fiction show has consistently hovered just above the 2.0 TVR mark. During this time, there has been a noticeable decline in the ratings of the top-rated shows, including many consistently performing averagely-rated shows. It’s evident that there has been a widespread drop in viewership across multiple programs. However, it’s important to focus on moving past this challenging phase now.

Now that the IPL season has come to an end, it’s time for TV networks to shift their focus. This period presents an opportunity for new shows to capture the audience’s attention and for existing popular shows to make a comeback on the ratings chart. It’s a time for TV networks to introduce unique storylines and engaging drama to attract more viewers.

We at IWMBuzz.com take a look at how the scenario looks like for the TV shows, this week (as per today’s ratings).

The top-rated show Anupamaa (Star Plus) has not seen a significant rise. It is placed at the #1 spot with 2.2 TVR. Jhanak (Star Plus) which has been quite consistent in terms of a TRP increase, has dipped this week, and has gone below the 2 mark, registering a 1.9 TVR. This only means that Jhanak has left the #2 spot to be filled up by shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) with a TVR of 2.0. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus), one of the newly launched shows has shown promise with it being steady with 1.6 TVR. Shows Teri Meri Doriyaann, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Pandya Store (Star Plus) have seen big drops in ratings. Pandya Store has suffered the axe too, with it going off air.

For Colors, its shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav and Mangal Lakshmi have been doing well. Both the shows are evenly placed with 1.3 TVR this week. Mera Balam Thanedaar (Colors) is another show that has the potential to do well. Shows on Colors, Doree, Suhagan and Parineeti which were consistent, have seen a drop. Its new mythological Lakshmi Narayan has not been able to draw good ratings. The same can be said about the unique concept, Krishna Mohini.

Zee TV shows Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi have not progressed anywhere in ratings and find themselves holding on to a TVR of 1.3. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye (Zee TV) has dropped in the last few months, and the new drama emerging in the show has to give it a big push. Shows like Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and the newly launched Main Hoon Saath Tere need to rise in drama quotient.

Sony SAB’s consistent show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also seen a drop in ratings, and now stands with the TVR of 1.2.

It’s time to step up the game and focus on advancing to the next level. The responsibility lies with the broadcasters and the creative team to make a meaningful impact and introduce innovations that can elevate the TV viewing experience for the audience. Let’s brainstorm and develop compelling narratives that can elevate the demand for TV shows!

It’s ‘now’ or ‘never’!!