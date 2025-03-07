Cricketer Nitish Rana & wife, Saachi announce pregnancy with double the happiness; here’s why

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife, Saachi Marwah Rana, are preparing to embrace parenthood as they eagerly await the arrival of twins. The couple shared their happiness with fans on social media, making the announcement through an endearing Instagram post. His post read, “From stadiums to site visits, now onto our biggest project yet—two tiny teammates coming soon.”

Nitish, a skilled left-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner, has been a notable figure in domestic cricket. His contributions to Delhi’s campaign in the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were crucial, with impressive performances helping the team reach the semi-finals. He amassed 299 runs during the tournament and topped the six-hitting charts with 21 maximums.

Previously a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, Nitish recently joined Rajasthan Royals. The franchise extended its heartfelt wishes to the couple, playfully hinting at their excitement by mentioning tiny jerseys in their signature pink color.

The couple’s pregnancy revelation quickly attracted warm messages from friends, fellow cricketers, and fans. Many expressed their joy and sent best wishes for this new chapter in their lives. Nitish and Saachi, who have often shared glimpses of their journey together, are now looking forward to expanding their family.

In his announcement, Nitish humorously compared his professional and personal milestones, calling the upcoming birth of their twins their biggest “project” yet. His heartfelt words resonated with followers, making the moment even more special.

As the couple prepares to welcome their little ones, the cricketing community and well-wishers continue to celebrate their happiness, marking this as another cherished milestone in Nitish Rana’s journey.