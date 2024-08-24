Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

A bonafide cricketing legend even before he hung up his boots, Shikhar Dhawan has indeed called it a wrap on his cricketing career and went on to officially announce his retirement from all forms of cricket. That’s right.

Dhawan’s contribution to cricket is unparalleled and when it comes to the Indian cricket team, Dhawan has managed to have a stellar career; especially his feat in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 is one that will be remembered for ages, as he was a pillar in the opening stand as a batter for the team.

In a special video, announcing his retirement, Dhawan captioned it saying, “As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind”-

Dhawan has clocked over 11,000 runs in cricket across all formats with 24 international centuries to his name. Even in IPL, Dhawan has over 6700 runs in over 220 matches thus making him the second-highest run scorer in the league’s history. He is also renowned to be one of the most jovial and lively people to be around, and has several friends in the industry and around.

Dhawan recently also launched his talk show, Dhawan Karenge where he had celebrated guests, Taapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam, Akshay Kumar and others.