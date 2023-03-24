Not too long ago, Shikhar Dhawan was India’s ultimate ICC player, but in an ODI World Cup year, he finds himself out of contention. Shikhar Dhawan can be seen facing tough questions from Sudhir Chaudhary on the upcoming episode of Seedhi Baat. The viewers can also expect a response to speculations on his retirement and his zeal to make a comeback with just seven months to go for the ICC ODI World Cup?

In this special episode, Shikhar Dhawan will also talk about his troubled marriage, his relationship with M S Dhoni, on his time as Captain of the team, his style statement, his views on joining politics, Shubhman Gill replacing him in the team and his advice to Rishabh Pant who is on the road to recovery after a deadly accident. Watch the ‘Gabbar’ of Indian Cricket Shikhar Dhawan answer all such questions in a very hard hitting and to the point interview.

Seedhi Baat is a one-on-one interview format show which features newsmakers from different walks of life like Politics, Bollywood, Sports, Business among others. This year, the iconic show differentiates itself with its quintessential its conversational style and embodies a friendly yet inquisitely approach to interviews. The show has made a comeback on Aaj Tak with India’s popular anchor, host and senior journalist, Sudhir Chaudhary and airs on Saturday at 9pm. In this season, the show already had Akshay Kumar, J P Nadda and Kapil Sharma as guests.