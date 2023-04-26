ADVERTISEMENT
Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor party hard together, (viral pic alert)

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 10:55:19
Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most popular and admired cricketers in the country at present. He has been actively playing the game of cricket for team India as well as in IPL and well, he’s been in red hot form everywhere. Since the year 2013, Shikhar Dhawan has been opening the batting for team India and well, in the process, he’s earned a humongous fan following for himself. He’s extremely real and humble as a personality and well, that’s exactly why, not just other cricketers ladies and gentlemen, even other celebrities are big fans of Shikhar Dhawan. Well, one such personality who admires Dhawan to a great extent is Shahid Kapoor.

Check out how Shikhar Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor had fun together:

Owing to their busy schedules, it’s not always daily that they get to meet. But hey folks, whenever they do, they certainly ensure that they make the most of it and how. Well, on a rather unusual Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan shared a very amazing photo of himself with Shahid Kapoor and well, internet is totally going gaga over it. While Shahid Kapoor will slowly be gearing up for the release of his next Bloody Brothers on Jio Studios, Shikhar Dhawan is currently busy playing IPL for Punjab Kings. Check out the viral photo of the two of them below –

Well, hey folks, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate the fun factor of this cute photo of Shahid and Shikhar ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

