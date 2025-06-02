It’s Official! Shikhar Dhawan Calls Sophie Shine ‘My Love’ in Birthday Post

Shikhar Dhawan has now made his love completely public. The former Indian cricket team opener has wished his lady love Sophie Shine a happy birthday on social media and that too in a very romantic way.

Dhawan shared a cute picture with Sophie and wrote,

“Happy Birthday my ❤️”

Then what was it, this hint was enough for the fans that now this relationship is not just a rumor but a truth. Earlier, Sophie also posted a romantic photo with Shikhar on Instagram and wrote “My love ❤️”, but now when Shikhar himself has wished her a birthday by calling her ‘My Heart’, this relationship has become completely official.

Sophie Shine is an Irish management professional who is sharing pictures of many historical places while roaming in India on social media these days. Many of his reels in traditional Indian clothes also went viral.

Shikhar Dhawan retired from international cricket in 2024 and since then his closeness with Sophie started coming to the notice. Sophie was also seen with Shikhar in the stadium during IPL 2024.

Sophie Shine hails from Ireland and serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. She has studied Marketing and Management from Limerick Institute of Technology.

Shikhar Dhawan was first married to Aesha Mukerji, but the two got divorced in 2023.

Now, this new love of Dhawan has given fans another reason to smile. Fans on social media are sending lots of love and best wishes to this new couple.

