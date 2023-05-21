IPL 2023: Akash Madhwal trends on Twitter after sensational performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, check out

Know more about Akash Madhwal and how he helped Mumbai Indians win a crucial game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. With this, Mumbai Indians now have 8 wins from 14 games. Details inside

Akash Madhwal is a young and talented cricketer from the city of Roorkee which is located in Uttarakhand India. He was born on 25th November, 1993 and is currently 29 years old. He is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler. He’s been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad since 2022 and well, he’s shown good signs of form in the recent past. He made his T20 debut long back on 8th November 2019 for Uttarakhand in the 2019-2020 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He also made his first-class debut for Utrakhand on 25th December 2019 and his List-A debut on 21st February 2021 for Uttarakhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Right from the beginning till now, he’s shown good promise and well, finally, during the game against SRH today, he roared like a champion.

Check out some of the tweets on social media appreciating him after his fine performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad:

During the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad today, Akash Madhwal finished with impressive figures of 4/37 in 4 overs. He was phenomenal around the death overs and well, we loved the yorkers he bowled from his end. In fact, he was so stunning that it reminded fans of Jasprit Bumrah who’s currently missing in action due to injury. Check out some of the tweets appreciating the bowler –

how can someone nail consecutive 7 Yorkers 🔥🔥 Next MI superstar Akash Madhwal, next year Bumrah-akash together 🤲 pic.twitter.com/JSY5mDyIdT — MONK. (@itsmonk_45) May 21, 2023

Mumbai Indians is making another Jasprit Bumrah. And some people in future will say we buy Superstars. pic.twitter.com/sN1msDfuZ0 — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 21, 2023

Forget Jofra and Bumrah. Madhwal and Bumrah I'm waiting for. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/J6akWUBXNU — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 21, 2023

Akash Madhwal and Jasprit Bumrah will be Deadly Duo in Death Overs! pic.twitter.com/VtTzNuy8Yu — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 21, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? We at IWMBuzz wish the bowler good luck going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com