IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir engage in heated verbal argument once again, full video here

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are two individuals who have always had respect for each other as cricketers. The two of them have even shared the dressing room together for Team India in the past and have played together. However, ever since IPL 2013, it was assumed that they both don’t share the best equation. Back in 2013, during a game between KKR and RCB, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had engaged in a huge fight on the cricket field. Ever since then, they had sorted it and had an amicable relationship. However, today, during the game between RCB and LSG, the two of them had a heated exchange once again.
Check out this viral video that shows a heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir:
After the match got over, something apparently triggered the two of them which showed Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir engaging in a heated discussion after the match. This is the second time the two of them have been a part of something like this. See below folks –
Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir
BIGGEST RIVALRY IN CRICKET
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT pic.twitter.com/CpgMT64YNr
— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 1, 2023
Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com