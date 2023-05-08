IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again, smashes last ball boundary to help KKR beat PBKS

Check out this last ball boundary that Rinku Singh hit in order to help KKR win their game against Punjab Kings. This is the second time he's produced a blinder in order to help KKR win a game and well, we love it. Check out the viral video below

Rinku Singh is one of the most talented and appreciated young cricketers that we have in the country right now. Although he hasn’t started his career for team India yet in International cricket, he’s been quite prolific for real in IPL cricket. He started showing signs of consistency in IPL cricket for Kolkata Knight Riders since the year 2022 and well, ever since then, he’s continued to do the good job and how. With every game that he plays, he keeps getting better in terms of experience and that’s what his fans are loving the most. With the kind of talent that he has, we are extremely confident of the fact that we are going to see him mature as a cricketer wonderfully in the next few years.

Check out this viral video of Rinku Singh helping KKR win on the last ball:

Well, once again, during the game again Punjab Kings, Rinku Singh showed his pure class and mettle and in the process, helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the game. They need 2 off the last 1 delivery and that’s when he smashed a boundary on the last ball to help KKR win. See below here –

