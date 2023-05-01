ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 124 off just 62 balls against Mumbai Indians, internet loves it

Author: IWMBuzz
01 May,2023 00:00:34
Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most talented and admired young cricketers in the country right now. For quite some time, he has been receiving appreciation from the fans and well, we love it. He has been a consistent member of the squad and has been doing well. Finally, he has scored a century, which a lot of fans would have hoped for.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a century, check out interesting comments on the internet:

The moment he scored a century, internet became extremely happy and we loved it. His reaction after the century is going viral too. He scored a fantastic 124 off 62 balls. However, that went in vain as Mumbai Indians won the game by 6 wickets at the end. See below folks –

Read Latest News