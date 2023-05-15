ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral

Check out this viral video of Shubman Gill where he scored a stunning century. He's been a fantastic player in the recent past and his consistency has impressed one and all. Check out his viral celebration moment

Author: IWMBuzz
15 May,2023 23:33:19
Shubman Gill is one of the most loved and admired young cricketers that we have in the country at present. He’s been doing a terrific job whenever he’s been playing and we truly love every bit of it. The last few years in particular have been sensational for Shubman Gill as he has been in red hot form. Whenever Shubman Gill comes ahead and plays his A game, more often than not, his side finishes on a winning note. He’s incredibly talented and well, given the way he’s showing his consistency in cricket today, we can certainly say that he’s completely changed and groomed as a cricketer.

Check out this viral celebration moment of Shubman Gill after he smashed a century against SRH:

In IPL 2023, Shubman Gill has indeed been in red hot form and we truly love it. However, during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed a sensational century and well, as expected, the epic celebration moment caught everyone’s love and attention. As we all understand, the video is going viral all over social media and we love it. Well, do you all want to check out and understand all this better? Here you go –

Well, absolutely brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Also, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

