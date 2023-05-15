IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral

Check out this viral video of Shubman Gill where he scored a stunning century.

Shubman Gill is one of the most loved and admired young cricketers that we have in the country at present. He’s been doing a terrific job whenever he’s been playing and we truly love every bit of it. The last few years in particular have been sensational for Shubman Gill as he has been in red hot form. Whenever Shubman Gill comes ahead and plays his A game, more often than not, his side finishes on a winning note. He’s incredibly talented and well, given the way he’s showing his consistency in cricket today, we can certainly say that he’s completely changed and groomed as a cricketer.

Check out this viral celebration moment of Shubman Gill after he smashed a century against SRH:

In IPL 2023, Shubman Gill has indeed been in red hot form. During the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed a sensational century and the celebration moment caught everyone's attention. The video is going viral all over social media.

