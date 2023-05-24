ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag praises Mumbai Indians youngster Akash Madhwal after sensational performance against LSG in Eliminator, check out

Virender Sehwag has always been someone who's encouraged young talent in the best way possible. This time, he's seen giving us all a glimpse of his praise for young bowler Akash Madhwal. Check out this article

Author: IWMBuzz
24 May,2023 23:43:04
Virender Sehwag is one of the most admired and respected cricketers that we have ever had in the country. History has it that what Sehwag could do as a batsman at the top order, no other player could. That’s why, he has had a sensational impact when it comes to not just Test cricket but also T20 and ODI form of cricket. On his given day, he would be absolutely unbeatable and in the process, he would be regarded as a complete nightmare for all bowlers. He might have retired from cricket as a batsman but never from our hearts. Even today, his expert commentary keeps us glued to the screen and how. The thing with Sehwag is that when the situation needs so, he never shies away from praising others.

Check out how Virender Sehwag is praising Akash Madhwal after his sensational performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator Game:

The game between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants was quite an interesting one. In the end, it became a one-sided affair after Mumbai Indians beat them by a big margin. A big reason behind the same was Akash Madhwal who took as many as 5 wickets in the game today. Sehwag took to Twitter to praise the young boy and the internet is loving it. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and stunning, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

