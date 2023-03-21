Virender Sehwag’s words are as clear as his batting. The great batter redefined how openers played in Tests with his devastating hitting. Virender Sehwag became a household name and one of the most famous hitters during his playing days. He was the first Indian batsman to record a triple tonne in Tests and was seven runs away from being the first batter to score three triple hundreds. In 2017, he was invited to apply for the position of India coach as Anil Kumble’s successor.

Virender Sehwag said then-India captain Virat Kohli and BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary approached him. The 2007 World T20 champion and India’s World Cup-winning team member claimed he was advised to seek the top job since things weren’t working out between Kohli and then-coach Anil Kumble.

“We had a meeting, and he (Choudhary) told me that things weren’t working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble we want you to take the coaching position. He told that me that Kumble’s contract will expire after the Champions Trophy in 2017 and then you can travel to West Indies with the team,” Sehwag told News18.

He also stated that he did not have the option of hiring his support staff and did not accept the position. He didn’t say yes or no, but he said if he traveled to the West Indies, he would want his coaching staff, the assistant coach, bowling coach, batting coach, and the fielding coach. He wanted his own choice for the support staff, and he didn’t get that choice, so he didn’t travel to West Indies.

Source – NDTV

