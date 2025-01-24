Virender Sehwag & Aarti Ahlawat headed for divorce? Here’s what we know

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, who have been married since 2004, are reportedly heading toward separation after two decades together. The couple’s decision to unfollow each other on Instagram recently sparked widespread speculation about trouble in their relationship.

It then took further digging, and fans have noticed a lack of interaction or mentions of each other on their social media platforms, which is unusual for the otherwise private couple. Sources close to the family suggest that Sehwag and Aarti have been living separately for several months, adding weight to the rumors.

The speculation gained momentum during the recent Diwali celebrations when Sehwag shared photos featuring his sons Aryavir and Vedant along with his mother. However, Aarti’s absence from the festivities was conspicuous and did not go unnoticed by fans.

Further fueling rumors, Sehwag recently visited the Vishwa Nagayakshi temple in Palakkad and shared images from the visit, but once again, there was no mention of Aarti.

Aarti, who maintains a low public profile, hails from New Delhi and has not addressed the rumors, leaving fans curious about her perspective.

For the uninitiated, the couple tied the knot in 2004 in a grand ceremony at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, marking a significant milestone in their lives. However, their current relationship status remains unclear as neither Sehwag nor Aarti has issued an official statement regarding the speculated separation.

While fans await clarity, the absence of any denial or confirmation from the couple continues to fuel discussions about their future.