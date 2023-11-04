Sports | News

Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh become parents to a baby girl, Anushka Sharma extends heartfelt congratulations

Ishant Sharma and celebrated basketball player Pratima Singh have become parents to a beautiful baby girl. The couple, known for their achievements in the world of sports, shared the delightful news on their social media platforms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Nov,2023 12:51:42
Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh become parents to a baby girl, Anushka Sharma extends heartfelt congratulations 866937

Renowned Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and celebrated basketball player Pratima Singh have become parents to a beautiful baby girl. The couple, known for their achievements in the world of sports, shared the delightful news on their social media platforms, spreading happiness among their fans and well-wishers.

Ishant took to Instagram to express his elation, saying, “A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink.” The news of the birth of their daughter has been met with an outpouring of love and best wishes from fans, friends, and fellow athletes. One such message came from Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who extended her heartfelt congratulations and love to the new parents. She wrote: “Oh my goddd!! Huge congratulations to you mommy and daddy and love to the little munchkin ❤️😘”

Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh become parents to a baby girl, Anushka Sharma extends heartfelt congratulations 866938

Over the years, Ishant has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history with remarkable achievements. With an impressive record of 105 Test matches, 80 ODIs, and 14 T20Is, Ishant has consistently been a dependable fast bowler, contributing to countless victories for the Indian cricket team. His impressive tally of 434 international wickets is a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport.

On the other hand, Pratima Singh, born on February 6, 1990, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has a family deeply rooted in the world of sports. She has made a name for herself as a prominent figure in women’s national basketball.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma helps Delhi Capitals win crucial game against Gujarat Titans, internet reacts 803491
IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma helps Delhi Capitals win crucial game against Gujarat Titans, internet reacts
Unsold Indian Cricketers In IPL 2022, From Ishant Sharma To Amit Mishra
5 Indian cricketers who might retire after the WTC finals: Shikhar Dhawan to Dinesh Karthik
Adorable: When Indian fast bowler revealed he wanted to take Alia Bhatt out on a date
Squad Goals: Anushka Sharma shares special group photo ft. Virat Kohli, Vamika, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav & others, see viral pic
Umesh Yadav To Jasprit Bumrah: Bowler With The Most No Balls In IPL, Find Out Here

Latest Stories

Review of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: A mix of drama, action, and suspense all in one 867040
Review of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: A mix of drama, action, and suspense all in one
This Festive Season, Reignite Patriotism: Prime Video Presents a Stellar Poster of the War Film Pippa 867042
This Festive Season, Reignite Patriotism: Prime Video Presents a Stellar Poster of the War Film Pippa
Drashti Dhami is an extremely likable person: Barkha Bisht 867041
Drashti Dhami is an extremely likable person: Barkha Bisht
Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine 867022
Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, "Box Office Tsunami incoming" 867007
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, “Box Office Tsunami incoming”
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress? 866978
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress?
Read Latest News