Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh become parents to a baby girl, Anushka Sharma extends heartfelt congratulations

Renowned Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and celebrated basketball player Pratima Singh have become parents to a beautiful baby girl. The couple, known for their achievements in the world of sports, shared the delightful news on their social media platforms, spreading happiness among their fans and well-wishers.

Ishant took to Instagram to express his elation, saying, “A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink.” The news of the birth of their daughter has been met with an outpouring of love and best wishes from fans, friends, and fellow athletes. One such message came from Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who extended her heartfelt congratulations and love to the new parents. She wrote: “Oh my goddd!! Huge congratulations to you mommy and daddy and love to the little munchkin ❤️😘”

Over the years, Ishant has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history with remarkable achievements. With an impressive record of 105 Test matches, 80 ODIs, and 14 T20Is, Ishant has consistently been a dependable fast bowler, contributing to countless victories for the Indian cricket team. His impressive tally of 434 international wickets is a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport.

On the other hand, Pratima Singh, born on February 6, 1990, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has a family deeply rooted in the world of sports. She has made a name for herself as a prominent figure in women’s national basketball.