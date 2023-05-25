ADVERTISEMENT
RIP: Legendary singer Tina Turner passes away

Singer Tina Turner who's been a part of some really amazing and blockbuster tracks in the past is unfortunately no more. Let's get to see and understand more details about her life and work in the past during her tenure

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
25 May,2023 13:32:46
A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Hollywood entertainment industry ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who earlier teamed up with her husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows during the 60s and 70s is unfortunately no more. She reportedly survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping number “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

As per reports, Turner reportedly passed away after a long period of illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich. The same has reportedly been confirmed and mentioned by her manager. For the unversed, she became a Swiss citizen almost a decade ago. She was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich — and overcame so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

