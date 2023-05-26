ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner

Citadel actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a touching throwback picture. The image showcased the remarkable talent and magnetic presence of the legendary singer.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 07:55:20
In a heartfelt tribute to the late music icon Tina Turner, the Citadel actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a touching throwback picture. The image showcased the remarkable talent and magnetic presence of the legendary singer. Alongside the photo, Priyanka wrote a poignant message, “rest in power queen,” encapsulating the profound impact Tina Turner had on the music industry and beyond. Known for her powerful voice and electrifying stage performances, Tina Turner left an indelible mark on generations of music lovers.

Priyanka’s tribute to late Tina Turner

Her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to global stardom served as a testament to her resilience and unwavering passion for her craft. As the world mourns the loss of this musical icon, Priyanka’s tribute honours Tina Turner’s enduring legacy and the immense influence she had on countless artists and fans alike. May Tina Turner’s spirit continue to resonate through her timeless music, reminding us of the extraordinary power of artistry and the lasting impact of a true queen.

Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Tina Turner, the legendary music icon, captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence. Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939, she rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Tina’s soulful voice and energetic performances became synonymous with hits like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” She broke barriers, defying odds and overcoming personal struggles to become one of the best-selling artists of all time. With her distinctive raspy voice and dynamic stage persona, Tina Turner left an indelible mark on the music industry. Her empowering anthems and unparalleled talent continue to inspire generations, making her an enduring symbol of strength and resilience. Tina Turner’s legacy as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will forever live on, reminding us of the power of passion, determination, and the ability to triumph against all odds.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

