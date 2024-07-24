Saregamapa Pays Tribute to Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya in Upcoming Episode

In its upcoming episode, Saregamapa, the beloved Bengali reality show, will pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya. The legendary folk singer, who was associated with the show until his passing, left an indelible mark on the music world. The episode, set to air next week, will feature performances by contestants and judges, including a special rendition of “Ami Tomari Naam Gai” by Pousali Banerjee, Tulika, Gangadhar, and others.

Judge Shantanu Moitra praised Bhattacharya’s contribution to folk music, stating, “The folk songs reached people’s homes because of Kalika.” The episode will also feature a collective performance of the iconic song “Sohag Chand” by the judges, contestants, and ex-contestants, showcasing the impact of Bhattacharya’s legacy on the show.

This year’s Saregamapa features a unique format. Eight judges—Shantanu Moitra, Antara Mitra, Imon Chakraborty, Raghav Chatterjee, Indraadip Dasgupta, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Jojo Mukherjee, and Javed Ali—are divided into four teams. The show, hosted by Abir Chatterjee, started with 31 contestants vying for the top spot.

Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya’s association with Saregamapa was instrumental in elevating folk songs to new heights. His unique performance style and choice of music took the show to a different level, leaving a lasting legacy. The upcoming episode will be a fitting tribute to his memory, celebrating his contributions to folk music and the show.

The episode promises to be an emotional and musical journey, with performances that will showcase Bhattacharya’s legacy’s impact on the contestants and judges. Saregamapa’s tribute to Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya is a testament to his enduring influence on the music world and the show.

View Instagram Post 1: Saregamapa Pays Tribute to Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya in Upcoming Episode