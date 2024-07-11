Shovon-Sohini: The Wedding Bell Rang

Only a few days they were left. Shovon-Sohini’s life is going to change this week. There was a time when speculation about love was rampant. However, initially, they did not talk about the relationship. Sohini and Shovon, both accomplished actors, first met on the set of a popular TV show.

Although the romance is still suppressed? So, at one time, they clearly explained the relationship on social media. From taking pictures with each other to trips, everything is present in the love list; it catches everyone’s attention. Although hundreds of questions were asked about the date of marriage, the answers did not match. Finally, the wedding bells are about to ring. No, not a guess. The secret source news is sure. Sohini Sarkar and Shovon Gangopadhyay are going to start a new path. Only a few days they were left. Shovon-Sohini’s life is going to change this week.

They are going to get married on July 15. However, it is not a gala event in the heart of the city. It is heard that they have planned to arrange this new beginning of their life far away from the city, in a serene and picturesque location. This event is about close people. Bachelors before marriage and some special wedding ceremonies will be completed according to the rules. Then, they will be legally married.

Even though the news has already spread, neither Sohini nor Shovon has opened their mouths on this matter. However, it is understood that the arrangement of the wedding is very intense. Ever since Shovon and Sohini sealed their relationship, fans have had questions on their minds. Finally, that day is coming. Four hands are going to be one of the pair.