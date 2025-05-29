Sidhu Moosewala’s Third Death Anniversary: ​​Villagers and fans paid tribute, demand for justice continues

Today, on Sidhu Moosewala third death anniversary, once again his village Mansa (Punjab) was seen immersed in his memories.

A large number of his fans and villagers gathered in Moosa village of Mansa district, the birthplace of Sidhu Moosewala. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was recited and Bhog was done. Guru Granth Sahib Ji was beautifully decorated. His father Balkaur Singh, mother Charan Kaur and younger brother were also present in this tribute meeting. Famous Punjabi actor Dev Kharoud also reached the spot and paid tribute.

Even after three years, there has been no decrease in the popularity of Sidhu Moosewala. Fans expressed their emotions on Twitter and Instagram, and some tweets touched everyone’s heart:

“YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY INSPIRATION LEGEND — NEVER FOLD, NEVER BACK DOWN — REST IN POWER”

“Blood, Sweat and Respect. First Two You Give, Last One You Earn.”

After Moosewala’s death, eight songs have been released posthumously, which have been well received by the fans. The same passion, the same pain and the same courage to speak the truth can still be felt in his songs.

Balkaur Singh, who has been fighting for justice for his son for the last three years, recently announced that he will contest the 2027 assembly elections from Mansa. He says that this election will not be just for politics, but will be a means to raise the voice of Sidhu’s unfulfilled dreams and justice.

On May 29, 2022, when Sidhu was in a car with his friends, criminals surrounded his car in Jawaharke village and fired bullets. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for this attack. The police have so far included the names of 30 people in the charge sheet, including names like Lawrence and Goldie Brar. Many accused have been arrested, but the main culprits have not been punished yet, and this thing still saddens the heart of his family and fans.

Sidhu Moosewala was not just a singer he was the voice of a movement, a champion of truth, and a role model for the younger generation. His songs continue to inspire millions and move them forward.

His death anniversary not only remembered an artist but also reiterated a fight for justice a fight that will never stop until the culprits are punished.

Humble tributes to Sidhu Moosewala. Your voice will always resonate.

“Legends never die.”