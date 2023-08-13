ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Film Festival Removes Diljit Dosanjh’s Controversial Film, Director Responds

It looks like Diljit Dosanjh’s controversial Punjab 95 bio-pic on human-rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra is fated to undergo more obstacles before it reaches the audience.

Author: Subhash K Jha
13 Aug,2023 14:39:03
After being subjected to twentyone cuts by the Central Board Of Film Certification, the film now finds itself out of the Toronto International Film Festival to be held in October.

Reacting to the snub, the film’s director Honey Trehan said, “Sir,I am really sorry to disappoint you, but I’ve nothing to say.”

When reminded that he needs to speak up for his film Trehan responded, “You are absolutely right in an ideal world, that would be the case, and I respect what you are saying.I am still fighting my battle against the cuts(imposed by the censor board).”

Of late Diljit Dosanjh finds himself in more than one controversial film. Besides Honey Trehan’s Punjab 95, Dosanjh is also the lead in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila based on the life of singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was slain at the age of 28.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

