After the success of his album Let Me Love, Rromeo to perform live on Holi in Mumbai

An artist who, in recent times, has achieved remarkable success through his sheer talent and popularity is lover boy Rromeo. The soulful singer and actor, who recently launched the mind-blowing song ‘Aankhon Mein’ from his new music album Let Me Love is now all set to give another huge surprise to his millions of fans. Rromeo is all set to perform live on the occasion of Holi in an exciting event.

It has come to light that Rromeo will grace the grand Holi bash called, ‘Rang Tarang Holi’, which will be held at Khar Gymkhana, Mumbai, on March 25. Here, the young heartthrob will mesmerize the audience with the performance of his songs. Thousands of people are expected at this party, who are sure to have the time of their lives thanks to the charming lover boy’s performance! Rromeo will also be joined by DJ Chetas and others at this mega Holi event.

Rromeo said, “I am so happy that I’ll be performing at the ‘Rang Tarang Holi’ event. It seems like a perfect opportunity to present my songs live to the audience, that too, just a month after the release of my album, Let Me Love. I am sure I’ll give the audience the time of their lives this Holi!”

Rromeo’s song ‘Tera Fitoor Chapter – 1’ premiered in December 2021 and was a runaway success, garnering 66 million views. The next song ‘Deewana – Tera Fitoor Chapter – 2’ also became a hit with 38 million views. It was released in February 2022. Both these songs made fans curious as they wondered if Rromeo was in love and whether he wrote these songs for a special someone.

Last month, on February 9, Rromeo released the video of the song ‘Aankhon Mein’ from his album Let Me Love. It has garnered 10 million views and counting. He then also released the audio of the other 8 songs – ‘Kyun Hum’, ‘Mohabbat’, ‘Khuda’, ‘Humdard’, ‘Pardes’, ‘Let Me Love’, ‘Waqt’ and ‘Dheere Dheere’. As expected, fans lapped it up, especially his strong female fan following which is crazy for his looks and singing. Before they can get over it, they will now have the live performance of Rromeo to look forward to at the Festival of Colours!