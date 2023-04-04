‘Yaad Aati Hai’, the musical masterpiece sung by Harrdy Sandhu featuring IAS Officer Abhishek Singh is being loved all over for the heart wrenching music and noteworthy performance by Abhishek. The melody has struck a chord with millions of people who have whole heartedly showered love and affection on the composition which is dedicated to those police officers who have lost their dear ones in the line of duty. Furthermore, Abhishek has an interesting and gripping story to share from his own life in regards to ‘Yaad Aati Hai’

Abhishek Singh shared, “Police officers face grave dangers in the line of duty. My father who was serving as a police officer was once stationed in a remote village in the Bundelkhand region. All of us lived together and as a family we were blissfully unaware of the threats that he faced. As he carried out his tasks in the line of duty, he was once threatened by a hardened dacoit leader to withdraw and not meddle in the criminal activities that were underway or there would be serious consequences to the safety of the entire family. My father continued to serve undeterred. ‘Yaad Aati Hai’ portrays a similar story of a police officer.”

This story stands as a testimony to the risks encountered by our officers for the outstanding work they do to preserve peace and harmony in our society. ‘Yaad Aati Hai’ truly is a fitting tribute to our brave men and women who continue to serve the nation. The soulful lyrics combined with the superlative acting of Abhishek Singh is undoubtedly a masterpiece.