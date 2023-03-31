Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are two individuals who are currently in the news and limelight for quite a long time. Both of them started making appearances in public for quite some time now and well, it has so far been quite an amazing experience for the audience to see and witness. It all started when the two of them started getting spotted by the paparazzi for different meal outings.

Amidst all this, the rumours and speculations about their marriage has been quite rife. The speculations hit a different high altogether when Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora took to social media to congratulate the two. And now, guess what? Seems like even Harrdy Sandhu, co-star of Parineeti Chopra in Code Name Tiranga has confirmed the same. As per reports in Hindustan Times, when Harrdy was asked about the same, he was quoted telling the paparazzi,

“I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck.” He also said, “I have called and congratulated her.”

Well, what’s your take on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com