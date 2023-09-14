From Udh Di Phiran to Jaani Tera Naa and Tere Naal Nachna:Talented Singer Sunanda Sharma Soars to New Heights Of Success!

Sunanda Sharma, the talented Punjabi artist, has once again created a buzz in the music industry with her newest hit, “Udh Di Phiran,” a melodious collaboration with singer Bilal Saeed. As the song continues to captivate listeners worldwide, let’s take a moment to celebrate the musical journey of this remarkable artist and revisit some of her previous chart-topping hits.

Udh Di Phiran

This captivating track has won the hearts of music aficionados with its melodic tunes and Sunanda Sharma’s enchanting vocals. The song’s success has firmly established her as one of the leading voices in the industry.

Baarish Ki Jaaye

Sunanda Sharma’s expressive rendition in ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’ left an indelible mark on the audience, proving her ability to convey emotions through her music.

Jaani Tera Naa

A true classic in Sunanda Sharma’s discography, Jaani Tera Naa showcases her versatile talent and ability to create songs that resonate with a wide audience. It’s also one of the most popular songs on social media platforms.

Tere Naal Nachna

Sunanda Sharma’s contribution to the Bollywood movie Nawabzaade with her energetic and vibrant performance added a unique flavor to the film’s soundtrack.

AAfter producing some of the best melodies ever heard, we can’t wait for Sunanda to drop another lovely tune and give us an earworm!