”I'm incredibly grateful for the immense admiration 'Udh Di Phiran' has been receiving” says Sunanda Sharma as her and Bilal Saeed's Explosive Collaboration Sweeps the Punjabi Music Scene

The Punjabi music scene is currently buzzing with excitement due to the latest collaboration between Sunanda Sharma and Bilal Saeed. Their new song, “Udh Di Phiran,” has taken the internet by storm. Sunanda Sharma is a well-known artist in both Punjabi and Bollywood music circles, and she has teamed up with the ever-popular Bilal Saeed, who is famous for his hit song “Baari.” Together, their new track has instantly become a favorite among fans.

Sunanda Sharma continues to impress with her latest hit, “Udh Di Phiran,” which features the talented Bilal Saeed. The song has quickly become a viral sensation, with fans expressing their admiration on social media platforms. The digital landscape is flooded with countless reels and videos inspired by the track, showcasing its immense impact. Talking about this success, Sunanda Sharma says “I’m incredibly grateful for the immense admiration ‘Udh Di Phiran’ has been receiving. The overwhelming love and support from all of you is truly amazing. It’s so enjoyable to see the creative and fun content that everyone is creating with the song. It’s wonderful to know that the same joy Bilal and I felt while working on it is also shared by our fans. It’s always a surreal feeling to see your songs trending on social media platforms and have fans reach out to you with so much love and appreciation! This is exactly what motivates me to continue working on newer stuff for my fans and give them an ear worm! Thank you all for your unwavering support!”

Here’s a look at some reels inspired by the track –

Sunanda Sharma is a highly accomplished singer and actress with a string of chart-topping hits to her name. Her versatility as an artist is evident in the success of songs like “Jaani Tera Na,” “Tere Naal Nachana,” and “Saadi Yaad.” Her musical journey has been one of unbroken success and achievement.