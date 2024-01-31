Vh1 Supersonic is back with its 2024 line-up, announces its first set of artistes, experience categories and brand partners

One of India’s first and biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festival, Budweiser Beats Presents Vh1 Supersonic Co-powered by Nexa, 2024, is coming back with a bang with the best in music, lifestyle, art and food – this time, with a 9x high! The much-anticipated festival has been acing all these years by filling the gap of techno and EDM music with over 10+ more genres, unlike any other music and lifestyle festival in India. Spread across 3 days and 5 stages, the festival with their brand manifesto, BE THERE, BE FREE, will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, on 16•17•18 February 2024! Tickets available on: https://www.gosupersonic.in/ and www.skillbox.co

The festival curators have unveiled its illustrious line-up including top names from across the globe, such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary. Legends like 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I will also be ramping up the much-loved Reggae Corner.

At Vh1 Supersonic, the experience takes centre stage and for this, the festival has partnered with distinguished sponsors who share the vision of creating unforgettable moments. Leading the way as the title sponsor is Budweiser Beats, setting the tone for an unparalleled adventure, co-powered by Nexa, along with Maybelline as the beauty partner. Celebration partner, Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix, join the lineup, adding their unique flavour to this extraordinary celebration.

Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 LIVE (Integrated Network Solutions) said, “Vh1 Supersonic has been at the forefront of bringing new experiences to India and curating a festival within a festival. True to our legacy, even this year it’s about more than just music and we are back with a bang to make the 9th edition as legendary as the experience. Right from international icons to indie stars, the stellar line-up is sure to give a out of this world experience to the festival-goers. With the support of our esteemed partners, we are looking forward to an iconic celebration of music and culture combining multi-genre stages, experience zones, the best of fashion, lifestyle, F&B and art.”

Vineet Sharma, CMO, AB InBev India said, “Globally and in India, Budweiser believes in connecting authentically with consumers through shared passion points. Music and Culture are important touchpoints for our consumers and Vh1 Supersonic, year on year, brings together these elements and redefines the essence of live entertainment. Budweiser has been a long-standing partner at Vh1 Supersonic, and we’re excited to see what the 9th edition of the festival brings us. It’s not only about the music, it’s about co-creating culture, music lifestyle and bringing India’s electronic music subculture through BudX to the forefront that resonate with a diverse audience”

Shashank Srivastava, Sr. Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Pvt Ltd. said, “NEXA is an automotive lifestyle brand that has been setting new benchmarks in the automobile industry and caters to every need of the incessant seeker of ‘new’. NEXA has three pillars based on our target audience’s affinities: Lifestyle, Journeys, and Music. NEXA has always been closely associated with music with our Own IP featuring A R Rahman. Our association with Vh1 Supersonic reflects our commitment to seamlessly blend automotive excellence with cultural dynamism. Vh1 Supersonic has consistently crafted a significant consumer journey through experiential excellence. We are happy to take this relationship into yet another year and are excited by the fact that our association brings us a step closer to our new age customers who seek global experiences in their everyday lives.”

Smruthi Rajagopalan, Assistant General Manager, Maybelline New York said, “Our collaboration with Vh1 Supersonic is a celebration of self-expression- bringing the world of music & makeup together for our Gen Z consumers. Recognizing the transformative power of music and makeup, Maybelline New York aims to create an immersive experience at Vh1 Supersonic to experience the world of New York trends and makeup, crafted for all.”

Hemang Chandat, National Sales Director – Monika Alcobev Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with VH1 Supersonic 2024, where Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix takes centre stage as the Celebration Partner. This collaboration is more than a fusion of music and spirits; it’s a symphony of passion, a celebration uniting the dynamic worlds of concert enthusiasts and aficionado of margaritas. After our successful partnership with VH1 Supersonic Arcade, this collaboration with Viacom18 Live marks an even more exciting synergy between the vibrant energy of one of the country’s premier music festivals and Jose Cuervo Margarita lovers.”

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 will encompass 5 spectacular stages dedicated to multiple moods. The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop! Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite LIVE artists at the NEXA Live Stage. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the Budx Spectrum Stage. The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts.

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Headliner, Major Lazer Soundsystem, said, “India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it’s always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow.”

Known as THE music & lifestyle festival of India, Vh1 Supersonic will amp up its experiential zones with 80+ specially curated Fashion and lifestyle brands & an art showcase at the Superflea which will be curated by All You Can Street! This will be topped with the best of F&B partners, flea areas & art installations across the festival.

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said, “We’re back, as promised and this time we’re bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto and a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world. We’re opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024…and it’s going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor!”

Headlining the edition, the crowd’s favourite: Major Lazer Soundsystem — the legendary global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums — returns to Vh1 Supersonic. Also making a much awaited comeback while raising the BPM, is Swedish techno DJ & the king of modern techno music – Adam Beyer. Keeping up with the iconic league of Indian rappers who became a rage overnight with his hits like Maan Meri Jaan, OOPS – King – is making his debut at Vh1 Supersonic! Adding to the buzz is world-renowned – Yotto, aka Otto Yliperttula – a Finnish DJ with a deep house techno sound who’s garnered a fan following that spans all borderlines!

Other debut artists at Vh1 Supersonic who have been known to create heart-thumping sets across the world, are Denis Horvat, Hamdi and Patrice Bäumel – the master of melodic techno, who are all going to be contributing their unique flair to the Sonic stage! For the first time in India – The Midnight – an American Synth-wave band, known for their soulful R&B music is definitely going to be the act you just cannot miss.

Apart from these star-studded international acts, are the stellar Indian acts who have not only earned an international presence as the pioneers of live acts in India but have been a driving force in putting India on the worldwide music map: Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, Browncoat and many more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Going beyond the ordinary, Budweiser Beats Presents Vh1 Supersonic Co-powered by Nexa 2024 is determined to provide a joyous & sustainable experience to be a part of as promised year-on-year! The festival curators encourage all to Be There, Be Free as safety, wellness and festival-goers’ happiness will be well taken care of at utmost priority!