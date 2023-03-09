Britney Spears comes a long way, when we talk of Hollywood’s music genre. One of the leading and most favourite amongst the millennials to date. While her songs still make us go break a leg at the club, what also keeps her hooked and touched to her is her inspiring journey as an individual and how she coped up with the struggles in her life.

But keeping that aside, Britney’s preppy bold fashion highlights, that she goes unapologetic about on her social media, and doesn’t bother even if its messy sometimes make us love her even more. Owing to that, today we are with her two sets of pictures that she shared on her gram, all decked up minis at home. Scroll down beneath to check upon-

In the first set of pictures, we can see Britney Spears wearing an off-shoulder red mini bodycon dress. She teamed it with her half done messy blonde wavy hair. Her makeup looked all messed up with smudgy eyes and no lip stick. She rounded it off with a sheer neck piece and a pair of boots, while posing with a smile on camera.

In the second set of pictures, we can see Britney Spears wearing a classic off-shoulder sequinned golden mini dress. She teamed it with her blonde waves. Her makeup looked a bit on point this time, but her hotness goes constant. She rounded the look with a pair of beige pointed pumps and a her eternally beautiful smile.

Here take a look at the pictures:

Are you a Britney Spears fan? Tell us one of your most Britney Spears song number below in the comments and for updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.