Alicia Keys has been a head turner with her fashion aesthetics. Time and again her preppy hot fashion updos on social media have got her fans enticed to core, and here again we have dropped in some of her best high-octane fashion looks straight from her Instagram timeline. Scroll down beneath to check out-

Here’s when Alicia Keys switched on her boho beauty look in a sheer multicoloured textured pantsuit. She teamed the gorgeous outfit with her beautiful braids ornamented with gold. She rounded it off with chic accessories and minimal makeup. She posed with utmost grace in the pictures, amid the beautiful greens.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “This is dedicated to all the beautiful, unique, powerful, vulnerable, women in the world! Holding up the world! With a dream to be yourself, to be loved and accepted as you are! I see you! I am you! YOU are me! What a beautiful 2nd edition of Woman to Woman. Something we created as a safe place to have open conversation, share thoughts, pains, dreams, stories, reflect on the past and create the future. We are the future! I can’t wait to have this dialogue in many countries with you! I adore you! That was a wall of intention What would u write on the wall?”

When Alicia left her internet fans absolutely astounded with her divine look in sequinned blue apparel. She teamed it with no makeup and a sleek braided hairstyle. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of golden earrings and a golden chained armour accessory.

Here’s when Alicia looked like an absolute rockstar wearing a sheer silver bomber jacket that she topped on her grey sports bra and silver trousers. The star decked it up with chic glasses and left her gorgeous curls flowing open on her shoulders. She decked it up for her London grandeur. Check out-

Blooming with beauty and grace in these pictures, Alicia Keys stunned her fans with this classic deep neck peach pink sequinned dress. She completed the look with her beautiful golden braids, dewy soft minimal makeup and a pair of hoop silver earrings.

