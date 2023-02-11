GOT7 doesn’t fail to surprise us. With every passing day, the band is reaching heights with their brilliant work folios. Needless to say, GOT7 remains now as one of the top bands in the K-pop genre. The Korean influence is nowhere to deny, and with its emergence amongst the youngsters GOT7 has now made its own place amongst the several other popular bands in the world.

Each of the members has earned their own significant fanbases all across the globe. The band, whose name suggests it, consists of seven incredibly talented people. It consists of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, who have worked as a team and thrived to reach together where the band is today.

Owing to that, the leading member from the group KYUM has now announced something big on Instagram. He shared a teaser of his recent concert, that comes with a tagline “Follow The Movement”. We get to witness a big groovy performance led by the K-pop idols, and of course some crazy rap in the background music. The glimpse if from the band’s 2023 world tour.

Here take a look at the video-

Fans could not keep calm soon after the member shared it on his gram. With an array of love comments and fire emojis in the row, the craze that the boyband carries with gets viable in one go.

One wrote, “ Yugyeom, your performance energy level was always at an optimal high that could be felf and heard all around, like a party you never wanted to end 1, 1, 1, Pls come back to Thailand next year a”

Another commented, “ Waaaah Hope you perform thatneXt time in

Thailand”

What are your thoughts on this aforementioned video shared by KYUM? Let us know in the comments below and for more such exclusive insights of K-Pop stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.