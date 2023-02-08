In addition to being a musical group, Got7 serves as an example for young people everywhere. The band, whose name suggests it, consists of seven incredibly talented people. The boys’ style and zing have always astounded us. The band consists of some of the most talented members, as, Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Each of the members has managed to earn a huge fan following.

Given that, KYUM, one of the pioneering members from the group has now dropped stylish set of pictures on his Instagram handle, dropping some lovely candid moments from his day out.

KYUM wore a stylish white denim jacket teamed it off with matching denim white jeans. The star topped the denim wears on black casual t-shirt, teamed it with matching denim cap and stylish accessories. Showing up with perfect swag and cool poses, the star got his fans grooved up once again.

Take a look-

One wrote, “I’m Thai 😿I’m sorry I’m in Taiwan but I didn’t go to see you. Because I’m addicted to Covid right now, I love you, Kim Yugyeom. 🤍”

Another wrote, “Wearing a smile like yours is the best thing you can put on ❤”

Apart from these overwhelming statements, KYUM got lauded by several other admirers with an array of love heart emojis and fire emojis. Are you crushing too? Let us know in the comments below.

Korean pop got mainstream over the few decades. Since ever the Gangnam style fever got on the hike, the genre got popular amongst the netizens all across the globe. Given that, the rise of these popular bands came in light. GOT7 is definitely one of them and is currently on the heights of success.