Lata Mangeshkar was more than just a singer; she was a sensation. Her voice has greatly influenced the nation’s musical culture, and she has made significant contributions to the field of music. It would be difficult to find an award she hasn’t won. She received several awards, including a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, two Special Filmfare Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, three National Film Awards, and four Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

There were numerous other singers who made their debuts but failed to stick around; it was frequently tried to claim that she and her sister made sure the competition didn’t last, but there is no denying that it was her voice that made sure every music director, even those who had once disagreed with her, like S.D. Burman was eventually returned to her.

In 1974, she gave the first Indian performance in the Royal Albert Hall. It’s always fun to listen to retro music. The sounds of Lata Mangeshkar can be peacefully savored while holding a cup of tea. Once you grow accustomed to her song, you won’t be able to stop humming.

Check out some of Lata Mangeshkar’s finest songs right here if you haven’t already

Lag Ja Gale

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Tum Aagaye Ho Toh Noor Aaya Hai

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo