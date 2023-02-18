Pledis Entertainment founded Seventeen member group, a South Korean boy band. S.Coups, Joshua, Jeonghan, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, are among the thirteen members of the group. The group made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat, the longest-charting K-pop music of the year in the United States and the only rookie record to place on Billboard’s “10 Greatest K-Pop Albums” list.

Seventeen is a “self-producing” idol group, with members actively engaging in composition, choreography, and other areas of their music and performances. They perform as a single unit but are separated into three divisions: hip-hop, vocal, and performance, each having a particular speciality area.

Wen Junhui, better known as Jun, is a Chinese singer, dancer, and actor based in South Korea. He belongs to the South Korean boy band Seventeen and its subgroup Performance Team. Jun was a child actor who appeared in many films before joining Seventeen, including The Pye Dog, for which he received the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild’s Best New Actor Silver Award.

Jun is known for his great sense of style, both on stage and off. However, when it comes to casual fashion, he often mixes and matches different styles to create a unique look that suits his personality. Jun’s simple fashion is comfortable and stylish and reflects his individuality. He isn’t afraid to experiment with different styles and isn’t limited to traditional gender-specific clothing, often mixing masculine and feminine elements in his outfits.

Seventeen Member Jun’s Outfit Appearance

Jun, a Seventeen Member, posted a picture of himself wearing an all-white outfit consisting of a white t-shirt and an off-white hood jacket. His hair was styled in a middle-parted, highlighted, plain wavy look. He applied red lipstick to his lips and made a light makeup application. In the first image, he stands with his back to the camera and offers the camera a starry gaze. Next, he stands, displays his face, and poses candidly in the second image. In the third photograph, he folds his hand and smiles towards his right side. Finally, he maintains the same position and looks at the camera in the fourth image. Jun captioned his post, “🎬.”

