Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', come check out

Ever since the first glimpse of the romantic track Tum Kya Mile was unveiled in the teaser of Karan Johar’s much-awaited directorial – Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the audiences were left spellbound by just the hook of Tum Kya Mile. The anticipation surrounding the release of this love anthem had the fans eagerly waiting for its full release.

After the much-celebrated music of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar has teamed up with Pritam and Arijit Singh yet again. Released on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel, Tum Kya Mile captures the essence of love and the soothing chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on-screen.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece. Check out the song below –

Karan Johar expresses, “Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world. I remember we kept the recording of the love song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the end because Pritam Dada, Amitabh, and I were so nervous about how the song will be. We always met at our Bandra office because Dada considers it very lucky for him. I remember at one of our sessions, he made us hear just the melody of Tum Kya Mile and it immediately resonated with me. The simplicity of the tune connected with me. Amitabh wrote so beautifully – I love the use of the word Phagun. Arijit and Shreya bringing their almost genius to the melody was like a sone pe suhaga. Tum Kya Mile is really a piece of all our collective hearts and I do hope it finds the same beautiful connection with audiences as many of our love songs.”

Arijit Singh shares, “It has been an absolute joy to lend my voice to Pritam Da’s mesmerizing composition of ‘Tum Kya Mile.’ I am thrilled to be a part of such a beautiful and heartfelt melody. Working with Karan and Dharma Productions once again has been a pleasure. I hope that this rendition connects with the listeners and evokes the same emotions that we felt while bringing this song to life.

Shreya Ghoshal adds, “‘Tum Kya Mile’ is a song that will truly resonate on a deep level. The lyrics and music weave together to create a magical atmosphere of love. I hope that it touches the hearts of the audience, just as it touched mine. It’s always humbling to collaborate with such talented artists.”

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and Tum Kya Mile only adds to the excitement surrounding the film.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July, 2023