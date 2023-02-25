Park Ji-min, known professionally as Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. He was born on October 13, 1995, in Busan, South Korea. Jimin is a member of the internationally renowned boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan), also known as the Bangtan Boys.

Jimin joined BTS in 2013 and debuted with the group in June 2013 with their single “No More Dream.” He is known for his soulful vocals, exceptional dancing skills, and charming personality. He has also written and composed several songs for BTS, including “Lie” and “Serendipity.”

Jimin has won several awards as a member of BTS, including multiple awards for Best Male Artist and Best Dance Performance. He has also been recognized for his contributions to Korean culture and music, receiving the Order of Cultural Merit from the South Korean government.

Jimin is admired by fans worldwide for his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft. He has a significant following on social media, with millions of followers on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

BTS Jimin’s Video Appearance

In the introductory video, he is dressed fully in black with a monochrome filter. He may be seen in the video sitting on a chair, listening to music. He also captured a studio appearance with a microphone stand in the video. The footage also showed his stroll from behind. In the video, he is lying on the sofa, deep in thought. On his next visit, he sits on the couch and plays guitar while having a good time. Jimin took a closeup of the sun with a magnificent cloud perspective in the following appearance. He is vibing and practicing the song lyrics for the upcoming performance. In addition, while holding a microphone, the video offered minor song lyrics. Finally, he sits on the floor and writes something in his last appearance. BTS Jimin captioned his Instagram post, “Behind the ‘FACE’.”

J-Hope captioned his video post with clapping hands.

