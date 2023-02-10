Murali Vijay is one of the most talented and admired cricketers that we have had in the country. Over the years, Murali Vijay has always been at the forefront of things when it comes to delivering his best for his team whenever he’s represented any squad. Be it in Test cricket or T20 and any other shorter format of the game, Murali Vijay has always done his best. Although the biggest records in Test cricket don’t really belong to him, one thing that he can particularly be proud of is the fact that his conversation rate of 50s into 100s is nothing less than sensational and phenomenal for real. He is even ahead of Virat Kohli in that respect with a conversion rate above 60%. Well, this apparently surprised commentator Sanjay Manjrekar which didn’t go down well with Murali Vijay. That’s why, in a special tweet, he lashed out at him in anger. See below folks –

