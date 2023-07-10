Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen bags ‘BWF Super 500 title’ beating China’s Li Shi Fang

Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen displayed a sensational performance at the Canada Open, securing his second BWF Super 500 title with an impressive victory over China’s Li Shi Feng. The 21-year-old prodigy from Almora showcased his exceptional skills, combining lightning-fast speed, precise shot-making, and unwavering determination to overpower the reigning All England champion in a thrilling summit clash. The fiercely contested final saw Sen exhibit a badminton masterpiece, strategically manoeuvring the court and executing powerful smashes to outclass Feng.

With a score of 21-18, 22-20, Sen showcased his unwavering focus and mental resilience, maintaining his composure during critical moments. This remarkable triumph adds another prestigious title to Sen’s growing list of achievements, following his maiden Super 500 win at the 2022 India Open. As Lakshya Sen continues to make waves in the international badminton circuit, his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication mark him as a rising star to watch out for in the sport.

Talking about it, Laksya Sen told to PTI, “Coming into the Olympic qualification year, it was tough as things didn’t go my way. So this win will be a big boost to my confidence,” he further said, “I had to dig deep in some matches, the conditions were different and getting used to it was important,”

Lakshya Sen’s victory at the Canada Open marked a joyous moment for the young shuttler, as it was his first title since winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in August of the previous year. With this remarkable achievement, Sen joined the ranks of fellow Indian singles player HS Prannoy, who had secured a title earlier in the year with a victory at the Malaysia Masters in May.