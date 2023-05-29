Congratulations: HS Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters 2023, clinches maiden BWF World Tour

HS Prannoy has made India proud once again with his latest heroics. He clinched his maiden BWF World Tour after winning Malaysia Masters 2023 and we are all proud. Let's read more of his win details

HS Prannoy is one of the most admired and talented young sports personalities that we have in the country. In the past few years, Prannoy has literally done his best in every way possible to ensure that things work out for him and India at the global stage and well, his efforts have truly been commendable. Well, to tell you all a little bit about his latest achievement, we have good news for you all coming in folks.

HS Prannoy defeated China’s Wrong Hong Yang with a final score of 21-19, 13-21 and 21-18 in the Malaysia Masters 2023 final. The final game took place in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday that helped him claim his first BWF World Tour title.

Facing off for the first time, Prannoy and Weng saw a very close battle in the first game where the former initially took a slender 11-10 lead at the mid-way interval. Prannoy ensured that he made the first move by pulling ahead 15-12 before the Southpaw from China won three successive points and eventually managed to drew the level. Prannoy managed to stick to his forehands and make full use of his advantage point. He win two game points and needed both finally settle the game 21-19.

On the other hand, as the contest lumbered into a third game, the rallies became longer and the points more intense. It was again Prannoy who led 11-10, having fought back from a 5-7 deficit earlier.

Prannoy opened three-point leads twice after the final mid-game break, at 14-11 and 16-13, but allowed his opponent a way back.

