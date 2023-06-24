ADVERTISEMENT
Taipei Open Quarter-Final: HS Prannoy, the world No. 9 badminton player faces defeat

HS Prannoy, the world No. 9 badminton player, unfortunately, faced defeat in the quarter-final match at the Taipei Open, which is a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament. He competed against Angus Ng Ka Long, the fifth seed from Hong Kong. Read details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 13:48:42
HS Prannoy, the world No. 9 badminton player, unfortunately, faced defeat in the quarter-final match at the Taipei Open, which is a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament. He competed against Angus Ng Ka Long, the fifth seed from Hong Kong. Prannoy began the match strongly, taking an early lead. However, he struggled to bounce back after narrowly losing the first game, ultimately succumbing to a convincing defeat with a scoreline of 19-21, 8-21. With Prannoy’s exit, he became the last remaining Indian player in the tournament.

HS Prannoy’s journey at the Taipei Open came to a disappointing end with a scoreline of 19-21, 8-21, resulting in his defeat. The match took a turn for the worse when Prannoy mistakenly let a shuttle go, assuming it was going to be out, only to realize it marked the end of the match, costing him five crucial points. Despite initially showing promise and maintaining a lead in the first game, Prannoy struggled to regain his momentum after surrendering his advantage. Angus Ng Ka Long, his opponent from Hong Kong, secured a spot in the semifinals.

Prannoy’s loss meant that all Indian players were eliminated from the tournament. Adding to his woes, Angus managed to pull away with an impressive streak of four consecutive points, leaving Prannoy visibly dispirited. In the second game, Prannoy found himself trailing with a significant score of 8-17, seemingly facing an insurmountable challenge. It was a sharp reversal of fortunes for Prannoy, who had been in a promising position with a lead of 18-17 in the first game. However, he couldn’t maintain his momentum and lost a series of points, leaving him with his back against the wall in the second game.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

