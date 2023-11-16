I love playing football and cricket: Sandeep Anand

Actor Sandeep Anand who is presently enthralling his fanbase with his flawless comic timing and engaging screen presence as the lead in Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam Season 2, is an avid sports lover. He is a professional sports player who plays football and cricket on a regular level.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sandeep talks about his passion for sports and shares insights on the games he loves to play.
Your favourite sports:
Cricket
Favourite sports person/people:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic
Which sport do you indulge in playing?
Football and Cricket.
Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:
Cricket World Cup Final of 2011.
How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)
5/5 whenever I get the time and my team has a match.
Your favourite memory playing a sport:
I participated in Kho-Kho for the state in my school time, that was fun.
If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?
Cricket. If I would get a chance, I want to play a match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium haha.
Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:
Fox nuts
Your Eureka moment from sports will be:
If I am at a stadium with all my favourite sports persons at the same time.
Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:
In my case, I can sincerely say that nothing is impossible. When I was saying I wanted to do well in the game I play, and I was seven or eight years old, most of the people were laughing at me because it seemed like I had a one per cent chance to do that, and I did it.