I love playing football and cricket: Sandeep Anand

Actor Sandeep Anand who is presently enthralling his fanbase with his flawless comic timing and engaging screen presence as the lead in Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam Season 2, is an avid sports lover. He is a professional sports player who plays football and cricket on a regular level.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sandeep talks about his passion for sports and shares insights on the games he loves to play.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket

Favourite sports person/people:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Football and Cricket.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

Cricket World Cup Final of 2011.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

5/5 whenever I get the time and my team has a match.

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

I participated in Kho-Kho for the state in my school time, that was fun.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Cricket. If I would get a chance, I want to play a match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium haha.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Fox nuts

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

If I am at a stadium with all my favourite sports persons at the same time.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

In my case, I can sincerely say that nothing is impossible. When I was saying I wanted to do well in the game I play, and I was seven or eight years old, most of the people were laughing at me because it seemed like I had a one per cent chance to do that, and I did it.