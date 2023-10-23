Indian Cricket Legend Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi took his last breath today after battling a prolonged illness. He was a left-arm spinner and former Indian captain. The spinner captained the Indian team in 22 matches. Bishan Singh was an active cricketer from 1967 to 1979. He has featured for team India in 67 Test matches and also made a record of taking 266 wickets.

However, Bishan played for India in 10 ODI matches with seven wickets in his hand. He was one of the finest spinners in Indian history and became the pillar of spin bowling. Along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, Bishan played a major role in India’s first-ever ODI win.

On the other hand, in domestic cricket, Bishan played for the Delhi team. In contrast, the cricket legend didn’t stop even after the retirement. He worked as a coach and mentor for new cricketers.

Apart from that, Bishan Singh Bedi was an outspoken person, especially in terms of sharing his opinion regarding the game and certain topics. Other than that, Bishan was a national selector and mentor to many cricketers like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who praised his technical insights. He was one of the best cricketers India could ever have had.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.