Sports | News

Indian Cricket Legend Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77

Bishan Singh Bedi was a former Indian cricket legend. Today, the former bowler and captain passed away at the age of 77 after battling with a prolonged illness

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Oct,2023 19:02:46
Indian Cricket Legend Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77 863778

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi took his last breath today after battling a prolonged illness. He was a left-arm spinner and former Indian captain. The spinner captained the Indian team in 22 matches. Bishan Singh was an active cricketer from 1967 to 1979. He has featured for team India in 67 Test matches and also made a record of taking 266 wickets.

However, Bishan played for India in 10 ODI matches with seven wickets in his hand. He was one of the finest spinners in Indian history and became the pillar of spin bowling. Along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, Bishan played a major role in India’s first-ever ODI win.

On the other hand, in domestic cricket, Bishan played for the Delhi team. In contrast, the cricket legend didn’t stop even after the retirement. He worked as a coach and mentor for new cricketers.

Apart from that, Bishan Singh Bedi was an outspoken person, especially in terms of sharing his opinion regarding the game and certain topics. Other than that, Bishan was a national selector and mentor to many cricketers like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who praised his technical insights. He was one of the best cricketers India could ever have had.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Inside Hansika Motwani’s ‘coolest’ girl day out [Photo] 863809
Inside Hansika Motwani’s ‘coolest’ girl day out [Photo]
Hansika Motwani's Creamy Salwar Suit Is Chilling Festive Pick 863678
Hansika Motwani’s Creamy Salwar Suit Is Chilling Festive Pick
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Dresses In Ethnic Green For Shubho Ashtami; Check Pictures 863691
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Dresses In Ethnic Green For Shubho Ashtami; Check Pictures
Tejas star Kangana Ranaut to be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela on this Dussehra 863784
Tejas star Kangana Ranaut to be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela on this Dussehra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail early reviews are here! The audiences showed unanimous love for the Vikrant Massey-starrer film at the screening held in Bhopal 863781
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail early reviews are here! The audiences showed unanimous love for the Vikrant Massey-starrer film at the screening held in Bhopal
Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant 863674
Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant
Read Latest News