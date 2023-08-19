ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa

Gaurav Wadhwa the talented actor who is presently seen in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a sports lover and loves to play the game of cricket. He is seen talking about his sporting sense.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 15:35:56
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa 844157

Actor Gaurav Wadhwa who is presently seen in the role of Dr Keertan in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is a sports lover. He loves to play the game of cricket and is an avid watcher of the game too. Gaurav has been seen in TV shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir etc.

He talks to IWMBuzz.com about his sporting memories and more.

Read here.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket

Favourite sports person/people:

M.S. Dhoni

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket (without a second thought)

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

I still remember the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final (Ind vs SL), it was an amazing night, kaafi memories hein like people were celebrating till late at night. I was with my friend on bike, and we were just enjoying that moment, can’t forget that day.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

I think its 4

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

When I was a kid, I only used to field for my team, kyuki saare bade bhaiya, kabhi bowling ya batting dete he nahi the 😂

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Cricket

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

I love Uncle Cchips

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

When I presented the Man of the Match award in IPL 2018

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

There is always a comeback

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight 844154
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother 844152
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir 844066
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya's sangeet practice 844058
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer joins Luthras for Kavya’s sangeet practice
Hariyali Teej brings lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy 844056
Hariyali Teej brings lots of positivity and happiness in everyone’s life: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy
I could have taken up photography professionally: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura 844051
I could have taken up photography professionally: Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura
Latest Stories
Kiara Advani Breaks The Internet In A Black Cut-Out Thigh-High Slit Gown 844163
Kiara Advani Breaks The Internet In A Black Cut-Out Thigh-High Slit Gown
Navneet Mallik REVEALS the best way to burn calories 844127
Navneet Mallik REVEALS the best way to burn calories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita cannot conceive, gets upset 844111
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita cannot conceive, gets upset
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers 844097
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun blames Neerja
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers 844088
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed? 844084
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed?
Read Latest News