Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa

Actor Gaurav Wadhwa who is presently seen in the role of Dr Keertan in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is a sports lover. He loves to play the game of cricket and is an avid watcher of the game too. Gaurav has been seen in TV shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir etc.

He talks to IWMBuzz.com about his sporting memories and more.

Read here.

Your favourite sports:

Cricket

Favourite sports person/people:

M.S. Dhoni

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket (without a second thought)

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

I still remember the 2011 Cricket World Cup Final (Ind vs SL), it was an amazing night, kaafi memories hein like people were celebrating till late at night. I was with my friend on bike, and we were just enjoying that moment, can’t forget that day.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

I think its 4

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

When I was a kid, I only used to field for my team, kyuki saare bade bhaiya, kabhi bowling ya batting dete he nahi the 😂

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Cricket

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

I love Uncle Cchips

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

When I presented the Man of the Match award in IPL 2018

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

There is always a comeback