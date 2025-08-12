Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina: Engagement Celebrated on Instagram

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has engaged to Georgina Rodríguez after dating for eight years. Rodríguez, 31 years old, shared the engagement news on Instagram on Monday, August 11, showcasing a striking engagement ring. She wrote, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” alongside a photo featuring her hand with the ring resting on Ronaldo’s hand. Ronaldo and Rodríguez publicly acknowledged their relationship in January 2017 at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Germany, as per US Weekly.

Ronaldo referred to Georgina as “his wife” before the engagement announcement. In July 2024, he hinted at a possible marriage by calling her “his wife” in an Instagram advertisement. He stated, “When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home because I can push her and she can push me, too.”

Their family includes five children and a heartbreaking loss. Ronaldo and Rodríguez have twins Eva and Mateo, who are 8 years old; daughter Alana, who is 7; and twins Bella and Ángel, born in April 2022. Tragically, Ángel died during childbirth, and Ronaldo announced the devastating news on Instagram, saying, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel,” as reported by US Weekly.