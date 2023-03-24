Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the finest and most legendary footballers ever. He’s been a champion in the true sense of the term and well, be it for Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid or any other squad that he’s been a part of, Ronaldo has always delivered his best to make things count. Even today at this age, he’s incredibly fit. And guess what, he’s now set a new record for himself.

Ronaldo became the most-capped player in men’s International soccer on Thursday. Ronaldo played Portugal’s European qualifier against Liechtenstein to make his 197th appearance with the National team and ended up breaking the time with Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

