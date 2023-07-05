Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son make a narrow escape from car crash

Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son had a narrow escape when their SUV collided with a trailer truck in Meerut on Tuesday night. Kumar, now 36 years old and having represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20s, expressed relief as he informed PTI that he and his son are doing well.

Reflecting on the incident, Kumar stated, “It could have been a lot worse. By the grace of God, we are okay and I am able to speak with you. I had gone to drop my nephew, but a large truck collided with my car from behind around 9:30 pm. Thank God it was a spacious car; otherwise, there could have been injuries.” as quoted by NDTV Kumar currently resides in Meerut with his family, and the accident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on the road.

he added, “I initially thought just the bumper would be broken but the car is badly damaged”

Recently, Kumar made an appearance at a promotional event in the national capital, where he shared the stage with West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle. This gathering served as a testament to Kumar’s resilience and his return to the public eye after overcoming personal challenges. As fans and cricket enthusiasts witnessed Kumar’s presence alongside the flamboyant Gayle, it was a reminder of the enduring spirit of the sport and the ability of players to bounce back from adversity.