An important update is coming in ladies and gentlemen for all fans and admirers of Bajrang Punia.

As per the latest media reports in ZEE News, Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist and Olympic bronze winner claimed the prestigious bronze medal in the men’s 65kg in the World Wrestling Championship 2022. For the unversed, this was his fourth medal at the World Wrestling Championship. With his silver in 2018 and bronze medals in 2013 and 2019, he was already India’s most successful wrestler at the world championships coming into this edition.

