Sukhmani Sadana‘s journey in the Indian entertainment industry has been quite remarkable. Hailing from a small town, she has worked hard to make a name for herself in the industry. As far as work is concerned, she has worked in several movies and web series, written scripts for films, and hosted various prestigious events. In addition, her dynamic personality and infectious energy make her a popular figure in the industry.

During an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, when asked about hosting the Tata IPL 2023, Sukhmani said,

“I am hosting a lifestyle show for Jio Studios. I am very excited. I never thought that this would happen. Earlier, I had hosted a car racing championship with Star Sports for 3-4 years. For this one, they had approached me. I went through many auditions and workshops, and eventually, it happened. We are a bunch of anchors doing this lifestyle show. I am going live from Monday onwards.

When asked about her favourite team and favourite player(s), she added, “Naturally, my favourite team would be Punjab Kings because I am from Amritsar. There’s a bit of bias that happens there. As far as favourite cricketers are concerned, I would say KL Rahul and MS Dhoni.”

Sukhmani Sadana’s recent works include Dil Bekaraar on Disney+ Hotstar, Apharan on Voot, which was one of the top 10 shows in India according to IMDb, and The Broken News on ZEE5, which was one of the most viewed shows in India when it released. She was also seen in a vital role in Tanaav, the adaptation of the Israeli show ‘Fauda’, on SonyLIV. In addition, Sukhmani wrote and acted in Udan Patolas on Amazon miniTV.

