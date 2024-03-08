Our wedding was a proper Punjabi affair with Gidda dancers and Tumba players: Sukhmani Sadana on her marriage to Sunny Gill

Actress and acclaimed writer Sukhmani Sadana got married to Sunny Gill, a real estate developer, in Amritsar on 3 March 2024. The wedding was a proper Punjabi wedding, and Sukhmani, we hear, wanted to have her wedding in her home town, the city where she was born and raised. Sunny, who was raised in British Columbia, is a Sikh. The two of them first met at an event in Mumbai and it was love at first sight.

For her wedding, Sukhmani opted for a traditional red outfit, designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. On the other hand, Sunny wore an off-white sherwani.

Sukhmani is known for writing the script of Diljit Dosanjh’s film Jogi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry amongst others. She has also acted in several shows like Tandav, Udaan Patolas, Tanaav and films like Manmarziyan, and others.

We at IWMBuzz.com contacted the new bride, Sukhmani and she shared her happiness with us, “Our wedding was a proper Punjabi wedding with Gidda dancers and tumba players. The ceremony was graced by family, and friends from all over the world.”

Talking elaborately about the wedding, Sukhmani says, “The celebrations started with the Haldi function. On the second day, we had a Mehendi ceremony followed by a Sundowner amidst the outskirts of Punjab at the conservatory venue called Bon Chic. There was a hailstorm amid the function, but thankfully, since the event was a covered one, we had a blast.”

“The next day, we had a prayer at Gurudwara Anand Karaj where I have prayed during my childhood. It was a nostalgic one. It was followed by a beautiful lunch at a sprawling forest resort called The Bagh,” she adds.

We hear that the doli of Sukhmani drove off in an open-top vintage car through the lanes of Amritsar, moving across the streets she grew up in.

Wish you a very happy married life, Sukhmani and Sunny!!