ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia 327/3 at the end of 85 overs

The World Test Championship Final is currently underway and well, as expected, the fight is on between India and Australia for the best team in Test cricket. Let's see who will win

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Jun,2023 23:33:53
ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Australia 327/3 at the end of 85 overs

India and Australia are two teams who have played simply top-notch cricket in all formats of the game in recent years. Both the teams have a great squad and well, that’s what we have loved the most from their end. This year, as far as the World Test Championship is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the game is on between India and Australia big time and we are looking forward to it.

Know all details of day 1 between the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia:

As far as the final game between India and Australia is concerned ladies and gentlemen, batting first, Australia have so far scored 327/3 at the end of 85 overs. The development happens after India won the toss and chose to bowl. The game is set to get more interesting in the next few days.

Well, what’s your prediction of this game folks? Who do you all think will eventually win the title this time? This time, without any element of doubt, the expectations are really high from team India. At the end of the day, last time during the final against New Zealand, the loss was a difficult pill to swallow. So, this time, we are all confident and positive that India will go ahead and do well.

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

